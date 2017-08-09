Rachel Lindsay Pens Note to Bryan Abasolo: 'You Are My Better Half'

Cheers to the couple! Rachel Lindsay penned a love note to her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, following a whirlwind of Bachelorette press on Tuesday, August 8.

The Dallas-based lawyer, 32, chose the 37-year-old chiropractor over runner-up Peter Kraus during the ABC show's finale, which aired on Monday.

"This day was a dream come true! Bryan you have shown me a love that I've never had before. You've challenged me in ways I could have never imagined," Lindsay captioned an Instagram photo of the couple on the day they got engaged. "This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you."

Paul Hebert/ABC

"You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone," she continued. "Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you."



Like Lindsay, Abasolo wrote a sweet message to his bride-to-be after they finally went public together on the After the Final Rose special.

"I was optimistic about what could be prior to stepping out of that limo but never in my wildest dreams could I had foreseen us building such a strong foundation and deep bond in the last 6 months," he wrote on his own Instagram account on Tuesday. "Every single day literally gets better and better with you and reaffirms that God placed you in my path for a reason."

