Rachel Lindsay Reveals Her One 'Bachelorette' Regret

If Rachel Lindsay could go back and redo her season of The Bachelorette, there's only one thing she'd change.

"If I'm just honest, I'm going to be 100 percent honest, I'm just going to say one word: Lee," the attorney, 32, exclusively tells Us Weekly, referring to controversial suitor Lee Garrett. "I would have sent him home sooner."

Garrett, 30, found himself in the hot seat on The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special on Monday, July 31. He was grilled for his behavior on season 13 of the ABC reality dating series, as well as the headline-making racist tweets that he sent prior to joining the cast.

ABC/Paul Hebert

The singer defended his actions during the reunion, saying, "I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable in inappropriate times. It doesn't always come off right, and I definitely learned that about myself." He later apologized to his fellow contestants and told host Chris Harrison that he "was being irresponsible" with his tweets.

ABC/Paul Hebert

Lindsay confronted Garrett, too. "You can meet me backstage and I'd be more than happy to give you a black history lesson and a lesson on women's rights," she said.

As the first-ever black lead on The Bachelor franchise, the Dallas native felt some added pressure. "That's something I had to deal with before I decided to be the first [black] Bachelorette," Lindsay tells Us. "But, in true lawyer fashion, I weighed the pros and cons, and the pros outweighed the cons. Not only do I get the chance to find love and be the first, and that's scary, but I'm honored to do it."

The Bachelorette season finale airs on ABC on Monday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!