Sending her support. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna weighed in on fellow Bravo star Phaedra Parks’ lie bombshell from the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion.

“Oh, my lord! You know what? I just send Phaedra love,” Rinna, 53, told Entertainment Tonight at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies' annual Mother’s Day luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, May 10. “I really like Phaedra Parks. I think it's a really tough show to do, and I wish her well. And I send her love.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Evine; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

As fans saw on the explosive fourth and final part of RHOA’s season 9 reunion on Sunday, May 7, Parks, 43, admitted to telling Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss and Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, had planned on drugging Williams, 35, and taking her home — even though it wasn’t true.

"I repeated it because I heard it. Something was brought to me. I just repeated it. I repeated what someone told me. I'm not saying I didn't say it. I'm saying I repeated it,” Parks explained on the show, to which Williams tearfully replied, "Oh, Phaedra, that's awful. Oh God, that's so awful. I swear to God, Kandi, I would never ever say something like that to you if it wasn't told to me in truth and confidence."

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Bravo and Parks, who has starred on seven seasons of RHOA, have parted ways. “Phaedra is not coming back as of now,” a source told Us. “Bravo is not planning to ask her back.” (Bravo had no comment.)



During her chat with ET, Rinna said that she believes Parks could benefit from a healthy dose of positivity right now. “I think positivity, we all need positivity,” the Days of Our Lives alum added. “God, don't we? Especially today, for goodness sakes. So, yeah. Positivity. Law of attraction. You know? You get back what you give out. Sometimes I do get smacked. Yes, I do. But a lot of times, it's good stuff. So, thank you.”

