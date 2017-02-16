Any takers? Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan is looking to unload her five-story townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She’s serious about selling if the offer is right,” the source says of her fabled townhouse, which she has tried to sell on numerous occasions. The source says she is looking for $10 million for the home, which was built in 1899.

Morgan purchased the 4,500-square-foot home with then-husband John Adams Morgan in 1998 for a reported $9.1 million. She and the American aristocrat were married for eight years and divorced in 2006. Morgan has been forthcoming about her money travails and major debt since the split throughout the Bravo show.

“Her daughter Quincy is in boarding school, so she just doesn’t need that giant home alone,” the source explains. “Plus, she is busy promoting her new wine Tipsy Girl, so she’s home even less than usual.”

To aid in unloading the multimillion-dollar pad, which features a spa, gym, and patio, the 53-year-old turned to the CEO of real estate firm Bold New York, Jordan Sachs, the source says. The two were photographed meeting on Wednesday, February 15.

“There are lots of brokerages that want this listing, but New York City real estate firms are all getting super techie, taking the human element out,” the source continues. “Bold has the best tech in the biz, but Sonja loves that Jordan told her, ‘When it comes down to it, technically, we’re human.’ They really hit it off.”

Morgan, who ideally would prefer her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home to be a non–publicly listed pocket listing, is looking to stay in the city if she sells her place.

“She would only live on the Upper East Side,” the source insisted.

