Still off. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are not back together despite reports of a reunion, and filming for season 2 of their E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, has been put on hold, multiple sources tell Us.

The volatile couple, who coparent their 3-month-old daughter, Dream, split once again in mid-February after months of dramatic ups and downs. “They are definitely not living together,” a source tells Us, while a Chyna pal adds, “They’re still broken up.”

The seemingly permanent split means they won’t be moving forward with a second season of Rob & Chyna, multiple sources tell Us Weekly. The show followed the duo as they prepared for Dream’s birth and planned the wedding, but with no nuptials on the horizon, there’s not much bliss to see. “It was hard for them to film season 1, and season 2 is not happening,” one source said. “They can’t even get through a day together — logistically they can’t do it. They coparent Dream, but they don’t spend time together with Dream.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

A spokesperson for E! told Us: "We are continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna.”

The pair, who got engaged last April, have been at odds since their blowout fight around Christmas. At the time, Kardashian, 29, posted Snapchats claiming that the Lashed Bar salon owner, 28, had taken their baby girl, cleaned out the nursery and taken all of her belongings from the new home that he had just bought for them. They patched things up less than 48 hours later.

Despite the on-off relationship, the formerly reclusive reality star is in “a really positive mood again,” a source previously told Us. “Everything was moving so fast with the relationship, the baby, the engagement and the show that this break has been really good for both of them,” the insider added.

This week, Rob and his daughter have been spending time with the rest of the Kardashian clan. He shared several Instagram photos of Dream hanging out with her cousins, North West, 3, Penelope Disick, 4, and Reign Disick, 2.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!