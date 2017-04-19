Rob Gronkowski is trading touchdowns for getting down!

The lively Patriots football player, whose season was cut short due to a back injury, met 3LAU (a.k.a. Justin Blau) earlier this year and ended up starring in his music video for “On My Mind” along with WWE star Mojo Rawley.

"I played a show in Houston two nights before this year's Super Bowl, and was hanging with Rob and his brothers beforehand; I've grown close with his whole crew since we first met in a club in Ohio,” Blau exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“I played my new single ‘On My Mind’ off a Bluetooth speaker and everyone seemed to really love it. That's when I jokingly suggested that Rob should star in the music video. To my surprise, he got super excited and told me that he'd always wanted to try something different like that!”

Justin Hall

Blau, 26, explains the two had an “unbelievable time” creating the video, which he promises is both hilarious and relatable.





“There’s a lot of craziness we can’t wait for people to see — from trampoline pillow fighting to an unexpected sushi scene,” he laughs. Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at this unexpected sushi scene (below).

The profits from sales and streams of the song, released on 3LAU’s charity label, BLUME, will go toward his goal of raising $30,000 for the ACLU.

To check out the video once it’s released in early May, follow 3LAU for updates.