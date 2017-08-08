Prince Williams/WireImage

Looking for an amicable solution. Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna have delayed their court hearing so they can try to work things out on their own.

The duo, who split in December after a year of dating, were scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 8, for a restraining order hearing, but they have pushed it back until September 18.

“We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there,” Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells Us Weekly. “If we can't, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18.”

As previously reported, the 29-year-old model was granted a temporary restraining order against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, on July 10. He was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex and refrain from posting photos or videos of her on social media after he went on a July 5 tirade on Twitter and Instagram. In the rant, he posted several nude photos of the Lashed Cosmetics founder and alleged that she cheated on him, did drugs and that he paid for her bills, cars, jewelry and weight-loss surgeries.

Although they’re not allowed to be in contact, a source previously told Us that they easily coparent their 8-month-old daughter, Dream. There’s no written agreement, but they share custody 50/50.



“They coparent pretty well in terms of scheduling,” the source told Us. “They split the time pretty equally based on each other’s schedule. They have two nannies that alternate, so that also makes it incredibly easy. A nanny is with Dream 100 percent of the time, even when she’s sleeping. It’s 24-hour care for Dream.”

