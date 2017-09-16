Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have settled their custody agreement over their 10-month-old daughter, Dream.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom tells Us Weekly in a statement, noting that Kardashian does not have “more than 50 perfect custody.”

Bloom also responded to claims that Chyna, 29, left Dream home while she went to a party.

“This is a false and outrageous statement," Bloom says. "Like many working mothers, Chyna does sometimes leave her baby with a nanny while she goes to work. Rob should stop defaming the mother of his child and instead should become accustomed himself to the concept of working for a living, something Chyna has always done before, during and after her relationship with him to support herself and her children.”

As previously reported, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, in July after he went on an explicit Instagram rant in which he posted nude photos of her.

Kardashian’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, said at the time that the Arthur George sock designer's actions were “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets. Rob’s only concern is for the well-being" of Dream.

“Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off calendar,” Bloom tells Us. "She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

Despite the latest development, the attorney also stated that "this agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

The former couple called off their engagement in December.

