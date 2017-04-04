One big (happy?) family! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna spent some quality coparenting time with their daughter, Dream, on Monday, April 3. The get-together came days after the exes sparked rumors that they have once again reconciled.

The Arthur George sock designer, 30, and the model, 28, shared a series of adorable photos of Dream, 4 months, on their Snapchat accounts. In one cute picture, Chyna used an MLB Opening Day–themed filter that made her baby girl look like she was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, similar to the one Kardashian often sports.

"Hey baby Rob," Chyna captioned the snap, which also superimposed eye black on Dream's face with the words "Opening Day." Kardashian later posted a similar pic on Instagram with the caption "My dodger baby."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a Snapchat image of his ex-fiancée smiling while holding their daughter and rocking matching flower-crown filters.

The current status of the Rob & Chyna stars' relationship is unclear. On Saturday, April 1, Chyna shared a series of Snapchat videos of herself cozying up to Kardashian. In one clip, she asked him to "give me a kiss" before he planted a wet one on her cheek.

Last month, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair, who most recently called it quits in February, were still living separately and had halted filming season 2 of their E! reality series. The Lashed Bar owner later told Cosmopolitan South Africa that she and Kardashian are attending therapy sessions. "I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other," she told the magazine.

