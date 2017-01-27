😄😄 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Seeing double! Rob Kardashian showed fans exactly how much his daughter, Dream, who he shares with his fiancée, Blac Chyna, resembles him by posting incredible side-by-side photos.

The 29-year-old reality star shared a throwback photo of himself waving at the camera alongside a snap of Dream in a red outfit, which was a zoomed-in version of a pic posted by Khloé Kardashian earlier this week. Both father and daughter have the same mop of dark hair and are seen in identical poses with their mouths open in a big smile. The Rob & Chyna star captioned the Thursday, January 26, post with two smiley faces.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time he’s pointed out that Dream’s Kardashian genes are strong. Right after his daughter’s November 10 birth, the Arthur George sock designer compared the infant to his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. “She’s an exact copy. Pops sent us an angel,” he wrote at the time. “He’s happier than anyone on this day. I’m so happy and thankful.”



Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo 😊😊 I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much ‼️ A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Rob and Chyna, 28, recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple on Wednesday, January 25. The new dad shared a PDA-filled video of the couple from the last year, including footage from their E! reality series. "1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiieeeeee,” he captioned the montage.

Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The year together has been filled with ups and downs, though. In December, they momentarily split after Rob revealed the model had moved out of their home and taken Dream with her just days before Christmas. They went on to exchange harsh comments back and forth on social media before reconciling.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



