Rob Kardashian’s lawyer Robert Shapiro says the reality star is sorry for sharing naked photos and making claims about his former fiancée, Blac Chyna, in a social media rampage last week.

The 30-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s actions were “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets,” Shapiro told TMZ in a statement on Monday, July 10. “Rob’s only concern is for the well-being of baby Dream.”

Kardashian, who shares 8-month-old daughter Dream with his ex, will agree to the temporary restraining order that the 29-year-old model is seeking in court on Monday. It would prohibit him from posting personal information about her, as well as photos.



As previously reported, Chyna appeared on Nightline with her lawyer Lisa Bloom to talk about the situation in an interview that aired on Monday on Good Morning America. “I was devastated, of course,” Chyna said of Kardashian posting explicit photos of her. “I’m like, ‘How could somebody like post these pictures of me,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow, OK. This is a person that I trusted.’ I just felt betrayed.”



She added that she’s seeking legal action because they couldn’t resolve the problem themselves. “I talked to Rob, you know, about everything. I’ve talked to him,” she said. “The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Bloom previously told Us Weekly in a statement that the Arthur George sock designer needs to “back off” from Chyna: “Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: Revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses.”



On Wednesday, July 5, Kardashian went on a social media rant after he claimed Chyna sent him a video of herself kissing another man. He posted nude photos of his ex and alleged that she cheated on him and did drugs. He also claimed that he paid for her bills, cars, jewelry and weight-loss surgery after the birth of Dream in November.

