Robert Hardy, known for his role as Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter movies, has died at age 91.

His family announced his death in a statement on Thursday, August 3. “It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years. Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well as a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow,” the statement read, per The Telegraph. “He was an essential part of the team that raised the great Tudor warship The Mary Rose."

Hardy’s family remembered his accomplishments and personality. "Gruff, elegant, twinkly and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work,” the statement continued. "We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall for the tender care they gave during his last weeks.”

Hardy starred as veterinarian Siegfried Farnon on the British series All Creatures Great and Small from 1978 to 1990, and portrayed Sir John Middleton in the 1995 film Sense and Sensibility. He was also known for playing British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in several TV shows, movies and miniseries. Hardy reprised his role as Fudge for four of the beloved Harry Potter films.

He is survived by his daughters Emma and Justine, whom he shared with his first wife, Sally Pearson; and his son Paul, whom he shared with his second wife, Elizabeth Fox.

