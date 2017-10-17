Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Split, End Engagement: Report

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have split, E! News reports.



The Twilight star and “Two Weeks” singer got engaged in April 2015 after just six months of dating. They made their last public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The English singer-songwriter, 29, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, faced racist backlash after news broke that she was engaged to Pattinson, 31. "I am genuinely shocked and disgusted at the amount of racism that has been infecting my account the past week," she tweeted at the time. "Racism is unacceptable in the real world and it's unacceptable online."

During a November 2014 interview with USA Today, however, FKA twigs explained that her relationship with fellow Brit Pattinson was worth the drama. "It's weird, I know that [it’s] not really because of me or what I'm doing," she explained, but "the positivity that I get from [my relationship] makes the more challenging aspects…very worth it."

Pattinson more recently spoke about the singer during an interview with Howard Stern in July. "Yeah, kind of," he said when asked if they are still engaged. "She's Amazing. She's super talented."

"It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world. You have to make a decision whether you want to let the crazy people in," he added of trying to keep the relationship private. "To protect it you kind of think I want to create a big boundary [but] then it’s difficult for your relationship."

Prior to proposing, Pattinson famously dated his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart on and off for five years.



