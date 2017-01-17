Trying to work this out. Robin Thicke and his ex-wife, Paula Patton, attended a family therapy session with their 6-year-old son, Julian, on Saturday, January 14, amid their messy custody battle.

“While Julian did remain with his mother this weekend, the entire family — Paula, Robin and Julian — met with a therapist on Saturday,” an insider tells Us Weekly. "They are all working with the therapist to come to a resolution and are listening to whatever the therapist recommends. The plans are to continue working with the therapist in this way to resolve this. This is their plan to move forward.”



John Shearer/Getty Images

As previously reported, Julian was supposed to spend the weekend with the “Blurred Lines” singer, 39, per their custody agreement, but there was a dispute at Patton’s home Friday, January 13. TMZ reports that Thicke called police to Patton's Calabasas, California, abode because she allegedly violated the agreement by refusing to allow their son to leave with his father.



The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station confirmed to Us that they responded to a “civil matter,” and TMZ reports that officers spoke to Julian, who said he was scared to go with the “Lost Without U” crooner. Thicke later left his ex’s home without his son.



“They were supposed to work out something on Friday night after the incident for Julian to see Robin,” the source tells Us. "They were going to try to have a nanny and security guard bring Julian to a park to be with Robin for an hour, but Julian did not want to go.”



The incident came after the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services opened an investigation into Thicke for allegations of child abuse. According to court documents seen by Us Weekly, Julian reportedly told staffers at his school that his father spanked him on multiple occasions, so the school reported it to the DCFS on January 3.

The Grammy winner denied allegations of abuse, saying in the documents, “On a very rare occasion and only a last resort, I will use light spanking but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”

Thicke and the Warcraft: The Beginning actress, 41, officially divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. “Robin is devastated,” a second source tells Us. "All he wants is to see his child. He did absolutely nothing wrong, and there was no abuse.”

