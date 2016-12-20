Aynsley Dunbar, Ross Valory, Steve Perry, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie (from left) of Journey in New York in 1978. Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Rock on! Journey, Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Yes are the acts who will be welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Yes’ induction comes after three nominations. Alan White, the drummer for the British band (famous for songs such as 1971’s “Roundabout” and 1983’s “Owner of a Lonely Heart”), opened up to Billboard about the thrilling news.



"It's totally exciting,” he told the outlet on Tuesday, December 20. “It's a great pleasure to be recognized for something you've been doing all your life and get recognition in the industry for the amount of work you've put in, and to have done something that changed the course of history, I guess, over time."



Yes singer-guitarist Trevor Rabin also spoke to Billboard about the honor, telling the magazine that he is "feeling very grateful about the news of Yes getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Rabin, 62, continued: “Yes is a band that pioneered a genre and has always been eclectic in nature, and we’ve been so lucky to have such amazing and supportive fans that have championed Yes music in all its forms. It is with incredible pride that we accept this honor."



Cummings Archives/Redferns

Legendary folk singer Baez, 75 — known for songs such as “Diamonds & Rust” and “Farewell, Argentina” — issued a statement to Billboard, revealing that she never imagined her career would be recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "I never considered myself to be a rock and roll artist,” said Baez, a contemporary of Bob Dylan, among many others. “But as part of the folk music boom which contributed to and influenced the rock revolution of the 60's, I am proud that some of the songs I sang made their way into the rock lexicon. I very much appreciate this honor and acknowledgement by the Hall of Fame."



According to Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain, he and his bandmates from the beloved band — iconic for songs including “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Faithfully” and more — have been anticipating this moment. "It's just been a little bit of a wait. I think it was patience. We just had to be patient. I figured it would come around," he told Billboard on Tuesday.



Though they won’t be inducted this year, other 2017 nominations included Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, Jane’s Addiction and Depeche Mode, among others. The 32nd annual Rock Hall induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



