Now this is our kind of ring! UFC superstar Ronda Rousey is engaged to her boyfriend and fellow UFC champ, Travis Browne.

The mixed martial artist, 30, was photographed sporting her new diamond sparkler in Los Angeles while out with Browne on Thursday, April 19.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

The newly engaged couple told TMZ, which was first to report the news, that the proposal happened last week during a far-flung vacation. “We were under a waterfall in New Zealand and it felt like the right place to do it,” Browne, 34, told the outlet as Rousey showed off her gorgeous diamond.

The couple have been dating since 2015.

