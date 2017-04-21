Sharky/Splash News

Swapping one ring for another! Ronda Rousey was spotted out and about wearing her massive diamond ring after revealing that she’s engaged to fellow mixed martial arts superstar Travis Browne.



The 30-year-old UFC fighter, who is rumored to be retiring from the sport soon, flashed her princess-cut sparkler with a thin diamond band while walking with her fiancé in L.A. on Thursday, April 20. Rousey wore a blue and white polka dot dress with strappy stilettos, while Browne, 34, kept it casual in a black hoodie, jean shorts and flip-flops.

The couple, who have been dating since 2015, told TMZ that the proposal happened during a romantic trip to New Zealand last week. “We were under a waterfall in New Zealand and it felt like the right place to do it,” Browne said.

Rousey added that the wedding will be “soon,” and she wants to keep the ceremony simple. “I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” she said. “It could be really easy, because I don’t really want a lot. We don’t really need decorations or flowers; just somewhere to go, something to eat and some people around.”

The former Olympian has been taking a break from UFC since getting knocked out by Amanda Nunes in December.



