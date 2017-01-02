Not holding back. Rosie O’Donnell again took aim at Donald Trump on social media, blasting the President-elect as mentally unbalanced and a criminal. PHOTOS: Donald Trump's Most Offensive and Outrageous Quotes Ranked The comedian, who has had a long, bitter public feud with the former Celebrity Apprentice host, went on a Twitter rant on January 1, writing: “Donald Trump is mentally unstable… less than 3 weeks to stop him America.” The former View cohost made the comment while sharing a CNN interview with Trump biographer Harry Hurt III, who claimed Trump kicked him off the golf course at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida last week because he was unhappy with Hurt’s book. DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE - https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du



LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017 TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL - https://t.co/dkhfSr4Ubc — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017 “TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL,” O’Donnell, 54, also tweeted, sharing another news story questioning Trump’s claims about saving American jobs.

The Republican real estate mogul, 70, who often lobs insults at his foes on social media, has not responded to O’Donnell on Twitter. However, he did post a New Year’s Eve message taking a dig at his critics, writing: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they don’t know what to do. Love!”

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

O’Donnell and Trump have had a nasty feud over the years. He has slammed the mother-of-five’s appearance, calling her “a big, fat pig”, while O’Donnell has called the New Yorker a "turd.”



The A League Of Their Own star last month apologized to future first lady Melania Trump for retweeting a video suggesting Trump’s son Barron Trump may be autistic. O’Donnell said she had shared the post in hopes of raising awareness, because her 3-year-old daughter Dakota had recently been diagnosed with autism.

