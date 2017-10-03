Sam Smith Kisses '13 Reasons Why’ Star Brandon Flynn in NYC

Sam Smith has a new man! The singer, 25, was recently spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in NYC’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.



A source tells Us that the duo, who have started seeing each other fairly recently, are not hiding their budding romance. “Obviously, they haven’t publicized their relationship on their social media accounts,” says the insider. “But they also aren’t afraid to show some PDA.”

One night earlier, the duo had dinner with pals at NYC's Catch restaurant. "They were low key," says an eyewitness. "But enjoyed a romantic evening with their friends." Following the meal, the duo headed up to the restaurant's rooftop for drinks and dancing.

While the two have kept their relationship relatively under wraps, they have been liking several of each other’s Instagram photos in recent weeks.

The singer opened up about his romantic life last month, shortly after the September 8 release of his ballad “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and explained that he was very much on the market. "I'm still very, very single. I think I'm even more single than I was when I released [my first album] In the Lonely Hour, so I'm insanely single,” he said during an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. “People are gonna see, this one as I've said, is about me and something that I've gone through."

Days later, Smith explained how his new album will reflect his love life differently than his previous one. “The first album was about one emotion, one guy,” he told 104.3 MYfm on September 12. “This album is about many guys. I’m joking!”

The “Stay With Me” singer went on to explain that he is holding out for a powerful romance, which is why he stays off of dating apps. “I’m a massive romantic. I want that La La Land meet,” he said at the time. “I’m in a good place in that sense at the moment. I’m really happy and single for the first time.”

Smith added: “At the moment, I have a really good relationship with myself, which I haven’t for as long as I can remember. So it’s really good.”

