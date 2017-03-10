This is our new favorite duo. Samuel L. Jackson called “bulls--t” on Allison Williams during a funny debate about actors getting erections during sex scenes. It all went down during a joint appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday, March 8.



“What’s worse: When a guy gets a boner during a sex scene or when he doesn’t?” host Andy Cohen asked the Girls star, 28.

“We debate this a lot,” explained Williams, whose character Marnie has had her fair share of sex scenes throughout six seasons of the hit HBO show. “Because it is flattering but upsetting when it happens, and it is also upsetting and unflattering when it doesn’t happen. So the best case scenario is kind of like a suggestion of excitement without the actual physical manifestation of it.”

Courtesy of Bravo

Jackson, 68, then interjected: “Oh, bulls--t. Bulls--t.”

“Dead serious,” Williams replied. “It is so awkward, trust me.”

Jackson then asked her if the actors have to “wear socks,” to which Williams explained that they wear a “little sack thing.”

The Kong: Skull Island actor went on to say that (despite his extensive filmography) he’s only done “three sex scenes” in his whole career. When he does have to get intimate onscreen, he issues a disclaimer prior to the director yelling action.

“See, I always apologize first,” he said. “I’ll say, ‘I’m sorry if I do and I’m sorry if I don’t.'”

Watch the funny exchange in the video above!

