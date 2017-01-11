Scarlett Johansson had some tough decisions to make on Golden Globes night. But according to the 32-year-old Ghost in the Shell actress, they had nothing to do with hairstyles or wardrobe.

“I was too busy, you know, trying to make, like, mac and cheese, and [deciding,] ‘Are we going to watch the Tinkerbell movie or Strawberry Shortcake?’ My world is all into that right now,” Johansson told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, January 9.



Johansson’s daughter with husband Romain Dauriac, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy, is really into another pop culture phenomenon at the moment, she added. “Right now she’s really into Frozen — which lives on and on and on. It just never goes away,” she said of the 2013 animated film. “I mean, I love Frozen. She loves it too. She’s really good at singing ‘Let It Go.’ She’s got a good ear.”



The Captain America: Civil War star also admitted that her daughter’s penchant for music and melody may in fact be her doing.



“I sing a lot, all day, probably much to her annoyance,” she said. “Sometimes it’s songs she doesn’t want to hear, so she’ll just go, ‘No, no, no! Not that one.’ I’m like a jukebox — just press ‘skip.’ ‘Next!’”



In August 2015, a source told Us that Johansson has a secret to calming Rose down in times of high stress: by singing old-school jazz.



“When Rose is screaming, the nanny gives her to Scarlett,” the insider told Us at the time. “Scarlett is the only one that can calm her down.” Among her repertoire are songs by classic singers like Nina Simone and Anita O’Day. “Scarlett has a beautiful voice, and Rose will stop crying immediately!” the source said.

