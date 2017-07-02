Jump man A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The Lord is at it again. If social media is any indication, Scott Disick is enjoying himself this weekend while hanging out with DJ buddy Steve Aoki while on a bro-cation in Miami.

On Saturday, July 1, Aoki posted a video of the pair smashing a cake into the face of a man holding a cardboard target as someone yelled, “And ... cut! Run, run, run, run, run,” indicating they may have been filming for something other than the post.

The DJ, 39, shared another video captioned “Miami Lit AF” that shows the guys driving around in a convertible while Disick, 34, looks at his phone. Disick and Aoki also both shared a shot on Instagram of the two of them jumping up high while on a yacht Aoki referred to as “#SsGroot.”

Something new A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

A photo later posted to Disick’s Instagram account showed him posing on the yacht with three other friends, with the caption, “Something new.”

The reality star seemed to be embracing quality guy-time with no women in sight — particularly 19-year-old Bella Thorne, who recently ditched the father of three in Cannes after a PDA-filled day. She told Complex that hanging out with him was “way too much” for her.

Disick appeared to be unfazed last month as he continued to parade on with a bevy of beauties, only to later reunite with Thorne in Los Angeles, where they were spotted partying into the wee hours of the night on June 22.

Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, has stayed mum on his hard-partying ways. However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “worried” about her ex after his Cannes Trip.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!