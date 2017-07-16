Fun in the sun! Scott Disick was spotted "making out" with a brunette named Emma Blanchard at a party at #clubREVOLVE in Bridgehampton, New York, on Saturday, July 15, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"They were completely making out openly, major high school-style makeout," the onlooker tells Us. "At one point, they slipped into a room behind a curtain to get more privacy."

BFA

After cozying up at the #REVOLVEintheHamptons bash — where guests enjoyed specialty cocktails by Cîroc and illuminated magnums of Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé, which sponsored the party — Disick, 34, and Blanchard, a contributor for V magazine, left together in an SUV at approximately 3:30 a.m., the eyewitness adds.

There was no sign of the reality star's ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, though the former couple enjoyed a family vacation to Nantucket earlier in the week with their children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

"No one heard him mention anything about Kourtney," the witness tells Us. Blanchard did not respond to a request for comment.

BFA

This isn't the first time Disick has been spotted with a younger woman since his July 2015 split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38. In May, he traveled to Cannes, France, to celebrate his birthday, and was seen partying with a string of women including Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie.



On the heels of his PDA-filled Cannes trip, a source exclusively told Us that the self-proclaimed Lord's friends are "worried he's on a slippery slope." However, the insider added, "Scott doesn't regret taking the trip to Europe."



Kardashian, meanwhile, has been spending time with model Younes Bendjima.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!