In her corner. Billie Lourd's Scream Queens costars are sending their love following the death of her mom, Carrie Fisher.

As previously reported, the iconic Star Wars actress died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 27, four days after suffering a massive heart attack.

Araya Diaz/WireImage.com

Lourd, 24, stars as Chanel No. 3 in the Ryan Murphy-created dark comedy, which is currently in its second season. Castmates including Lea Michele, John Stamos and Taylor Lautner have been showing Lourd support on social media.



"Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now," Michele, 30, captioned a pic of Lourd sitting on Fisher's lap.

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

Stamos, 53, for his part, posted a pic of himself and Lourd at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, in July. "Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom - and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you," the Fuller House star wrote. "She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie."

Lautner, 24, shared his support, too. Lourd and the Twilight alum, who joined the cast with Stamos this year, fueled dating rumors earlier this month when they were spotted kissing. "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out," Lautner, 24, captioned an Instagram pic of the two previously hanging out. "I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd…"

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Jamie Lee Curtis sent her condolences, calling Lourd an "exquisitely talented young woman."

Maarten de Boer/Getty Images

"Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy," she wrote on Tuesday.



Read more tributes from Lourd's friends below:

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families. A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST



