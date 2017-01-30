White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing Jan. 23, 2017, at the White House in Washington, D.C. Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Not in on the joke. President Donald Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, retweeted a story from well-known satirical site The Onion that says he provides "misinformation" — and he's yet to take down the mistake.

Spicer, 45, posted the pointed article on his personal Twitter account on Saturday, January 28. "@SeanSpicer's role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation," the site's tweet reads.

Spicer, however, didn't appear to skim through the story or watch its accompanying video. He replied: "You nailed it. Period!"

The clip includes a list of five questionable "facts" about Spicer. It says that he previously worked as a senior correspondent on NPR's national desk (which is false), calls his speaking style "defensive" and asks whether Spicer has knowingly lied to the press.

The answer? "One's own mental activity is the only unquestionable fact of one's experience," the video says.

Spicer has been under fire since his very first press conference under the Trump administration. On January 21, he slammed the media and falsely claimed that Trump's inauguration crowd was "the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe."

Two days later, he backtracked during another brief meeting with reporters. "I believe that we have to be honest with the American people. I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts," Spicer said on January 23. "There are certain things that we may ... we may not fully understand when we come out, but our intention is never to lie to you."

