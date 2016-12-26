Yo ho whoah! The Kardashian-Jenner clan must have been very good this year, if their gifts are anything to go by.

The famous reality TV family splashed out hundreds of thousands of dollars on cars, watches, pets and handbags for one another and Us Weekly has rounded up some of their most luxurious items.



Kris Jenner was given the car of her dreams for Christmas, with her kids collectively gifting her a classic 1956 Ford Thunderbird worth over $35,000.



She took to Instagram to thank her six children and posted a photo of the car: “So surprised I seriously have no words for this spectacular gift from my kids……thank you family.”



Her mother Mary Jo was lucky enough to become the proud owner of a matching red one, as well as getting a brand new Mercedes-Benz SUV.



Kris kept with the car theme for her boyfriend Corey Gamble who received an impressive 1960’s Ford Mustang.



Kylie Jenner shared a video of the gifts she bought Scott Disick; a Cartier lighter and a Patek Philippe watch worth a whopping $50,000.



The 19-year-old Lip Kit creator also gave her sister an adorable white puppy, and shared a video of the model snuggling up to the pooch.

Judging by Kylie’s Instagram, there were some lucky recipients of some $9,000 Hermes Birkin bags too.



Although Khloe Kardashian wasn’t with her famous family as they celebrated at Kris’ Hidden Hills, California home, she did show off her Christmas gifts too.



She excitedly told her fans on Snapchat that her mom had gotten her two original photographs of Marilyn Monroe shot and signed by legendary photographers Bert Stern and Richard C. Miller.

Khloe celebrated the holidays in Cleveland with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and was equally generous with her gifts to him. She bought the NBA athlete a pricey Patek Philippe watch and a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet.



