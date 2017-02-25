She’s a fangirl for this Starboy. Selena Gomez cheered on her boyfriend, The Weeknd, at his concert in Amsterdam on Friday, February 24, sharing snaps from backstage and in the audience.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer shared a series of photos of herself in what looked like a room backstage on Friday. In the fun photos, Gomez dons a white halter top with an oversized jean jacket falling off one shoulder.

The songstress also shared a photo to her Instagram story, of what were presumably her pointy heels propped up on the seat in front of her in a blue-tinted auditorium. The Weeknd (nee Abel Tesfaye) can be seen crooning into a microphone on a Jumbotron in the background.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

“She flew there to meet up with him,” a source previously confirmed to Us Weekly. “She will be at his show in Amsterdam.”



Gomez does have her hands full with plenty of personal projects, however, so she won’t be able to make it to every one of The Weeknd’s shows — though she will try. “She plans on showing up here and there on his tour,” the insider added. “She has a ton going on so she can’t drop everything, but she will show up on off-days.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The pair haven’t been shy about hiding their romance since they were first spotted getting cozy outside the Giorgio Baldi eatery in Santa Monica on January 10. In late January, they spent time together in Italy, enjoying intimate dinners and strolling through Florence. And earlier this month, the musical duo enjoyed a romantic date night at celebrity hot spot Tower Bar and Restaurant in West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel.

“It was just the Weeknd and Selena together, no one with them,” an onlooker told Us of the February 6 date. “They were quickly walked through to a table in the back, holding hands. Selena was wearing a long black trench coat and black boots.”

And on Thursday, February 16, Gomez wished the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer a happy birthday in the most low-key way possible: by “liking” his Instagram post.

