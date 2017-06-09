Feelings on fire! Selena Gomez lots to say about her relationship with The Weeknd Friday, June 9, while appearing as a guest on On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

While chatting with Ryan Seacrest, Gomez, 24, revealed why she decided to go public with The Weeknd (whom she was quick to refer to by his real name, Abel).



Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

“Because I’ve been doing this for so long, I don’t feel like there’s anything that I would want to … not necessarily hide, but I’m genuinely myself,” said the "Hands to Myself" songstress. “I think it’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually.”

The 13 Reasons Why producer and the "Starboy" singer, 27, sparked dating rumors in late January when they were spotted smooching outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Since then, they’ve been spotted snuggling in Europe, and spent time together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. During the festival, Selena took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair with their arms around each other, smiling in the sunlight. The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May. “I just want to be happy,” Gomez told the talk-show host. “If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Hinting at her newfound happiness, the singer revealed that when she wrote her latest single, “Bad Liar,” she was “very much in a different place, and I think it was more of just telling a story.” As for her music now? “It’s very moody. It’s just comfortable for me. It feels good.”

The "It Ain’t Me" vocalist also addressed the controversy surrounding her “touchy” new show, 13 Reasons Why, which premiered on Netflix in March. “The subject matter is a very complicated story to tell. It had this thriller, very dark, very weird kind of tone to it, and I think applying that and bringing it to a visual place is scary for people,” she said of the show, which tackles the subject of teen suicide. However, Gomez, who executive-produced the short series, confirmed that the show’s second season will include “a lot of resolution” and “a lot of repercussions for the actions that people have done.”

