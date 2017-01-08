We had the best time last night. We dreamed up what our wizards characters are doing present day lol, and talked about the fact that I started all of @selenagomez social media platforms ;) A photo posted by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:00am PST

It's a Disney reunion! Selena Gomez reunited with her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie in her first Instagram Story on Saturday, January 7.

In honor of the five-year anniversary of the Disney Channel sitcom's 2012 series finale, the friends shared some hilarious anecdotes and mused about what their Wizards characters, siblings Alex and Justin, would be doing today.



"David, I think we should do a reunion," Gomez, 24, joked as Henrie, 27, replied, "I think we should do a reunion where Justin is still running the college ... and Justin has, like, 15 children."

"But you have kids," the "Hands to Myself" singer interrupted. "Alex is for sure single."

The How I Met Your Mother alum then quipped that costar Jake T. Austin's character, Max, is likely selling sandwiches on the street. Gomez added that although her character might be single, she's still "killing the game."

Henrie also took to Instagram on Sunday, captioning a photo with Gomez: "We had the best time last night. We dreamed up what our wizards characters are doing present day lol, and talked about the fact that I started all of @selenagomez social media platforms."

Wizards of Waverly Place aired from 2007 to 2012. The series won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children's Program in 2009 and 2012, and the eponymous film adaptation took home the same award in 2010.

Gomez has been busy recording the follow-up to her successful 2015 album, Revival, after a three-month stint in rehab, which she opened up about at the 2016 American Music Awards in November, saying, "I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside ... If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken."

