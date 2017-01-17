Look what you've done! Selena Gomez was all smiles as she listened to her new boyfriend The Weeknd's album Starboy on Sunday, January 15.

As the "Good for You" singer, 24, chatted with her friends outside of a church in West Hollywood, the can't-miss red-and-yellow album cover of the Canadian crooner's latest record was clearly displayed on her white iPhone. While sipping on Starbucks coffee, Gomez appeared to be in good spirits as she wore an oversize denim shirt, ripped jeans and a long, tan scarf.

Fans took to social media as the photos surfaced online to speculate as to whether Gomez was listening to The Weeknd's new single, "Party Monster," which includes the ambiguous lyric "Ass shaped like Selena." One Twitter user wrote, "I think she was listening to 'Party Monster' ;)."



The new couple, who have been working on new music together, first made headlines last week when they were photographed making out while leaving Giorgio Baldi together. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the musicians "chatted animatedly" for nearly three hours in a private back room at the Santa Monica restaurant on January 10. "She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love," the insider added.



The headline-making news of the romance came two months after The Weeknd, 26, and Bella Hadid called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. The supermodel, 20, has since unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, though multiple sources told Us the girls were never close friends to begin with.



"Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella," one insider told Us, referring to Bella's sister and fellow supermodel, Gigi Hadid, who is also a member of Taylor Swift's exclusive girl squad. "She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances."

