Selena Gomez's mom opened up about the singer's kidney transplant on Monday, September 18. Mandy Teefey shared an emotional message about the experience on her production company's Instagram page.

"This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever," she captioned a pic of her daughter and actress Francia Raisa in their hospital beds. "For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family."

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

"I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital," she continued. "Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter ... thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God."

As previously reported, Raisa, 29, donated her kidney to Gomez, 25. The "Fetish" singer revealed earlier this month that she underwent an operation over the summer.

"I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," Gomez captioned the same pic on September 14. "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.