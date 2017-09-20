RMLA/BACKGRID

One month after her beloved dog Ducky passed away, Selma Blair adopted a new furry friend.



And so we have begun another dog love adventure,” the Legally Blonde actress, 45, captioned an Instagram photo of her son, Arthur, next to the family’s new pet on Tuesday, September 19. “Cappuccino Houston (Cappy) entered our lives a few weeks ago. She is a shy dog and much patience and work is being done. But, deeply bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl. She is almost still a pup herself. She has already weaned her own babies. Now she has another needy young one. Arthur. And it is just what we all wanted. Thank you for all the help @angelcitypits @nkla @bestfriedsanimalsociey.”

As previously reported, Ducky, Blair’s Chihuahua-pug mix that she adopted from the Best Friends Animal Society, died from injuries she sustained in a bad accident in late August.

“💔Please say prayers for Ducky. She had a terrible accident this evening. The vet recommended ending her suffering. But when her tail wagged, I couldn't do it,”Blair captioned a sweet photo of the pup cuddling up with Arthur at the time. “We are going ahead to try to put her body and organs back together. She is our home. We ask for this miracle. Please say a word. Arthur's heart is broken.🐾💔”

“Run with angels. We miss you so much. So much, sweet girl,” the Cruel Intentions star wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post sharing the news of Ducky’s passing. “Please send us our next dog. With the spirit of you and wink. Our hearts are broken.”

GP Images/Getty Images

The animal advocate attended an event at the Best Friends Animal Society in L.A.’s Woodland Hills neighborhood in June to promote the importance of adopting.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.