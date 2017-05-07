Congratulations! Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi married her fiancé, Dara Mir, in a romantic wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills on Saturday, May 6, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The couple exchanged "I dos" at The Beverly Hilton. Their friend Mahmoud Sidani shared a beautiful photo of the newlyweds kissing in front of a wall of white, pink and cream-colored flowers. "If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky," Sidani wrote on Instagram. "Your happily ever after begins now. I love you both so much!"

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills stars Dorothy Wang and Jonny Drubel also attended the lavish ceremony. Wang shared an Instagram photo of herself and Drubel wearing a turquoise dress and a black tuxedo, respectively, outside the hotel. "Our girl @lillyghalichi is getting married!!!! #10years #texas," Wang wrote.

Ghalichi, 34, also took to Instagram to show off her stunning Ryan & Walter Bridal gown before she walked down the aisle. "It's almost time....Custom wedding gown by @ryanandwalter #GhalichiGlam," she captioned a video.



Ghalichi and Mir started dating in March 2016 and got engaged in August. "I not only found my equal. He far surpasses anything I could ever be," she gushed to Bravo last year.

