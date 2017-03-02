It’s over! Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi announced her split from husband Shalom after a little more than a month of marriage.

Gharachedaghi’s rep issued a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, March 2, regarding the 35-year-old reality star’s decision to call it quits with her spouse.

"During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should have never happened,” the statement reads. “She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible."

As previously reported, the Bravo personality took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 15, to share a video of the couple exchanging marital vows, letting fans know that they had tied the knot.



Gharachedaghi previously shared the clip on Valentine's Day before deleting it soon after. "Over the years I've learned that I don't need to share every aspect of my life with Instagram. It's hard enough dealing with all of the mean things people say to me just from watching my show. So I took the video down," she explained in the deleted-again post. "But then I realized, that this moment right here, this moment is worth sharing with the world. It was just the two of us and the good grace of God, which was good enough for us."

The duo said their I do's in an intimate ceremony, for which the bride wore a white, long-sleeved top rather than a traditional wedding dress with a veil.

"Yes, we still plan on having a reception at some point so we can share our love with family and friends," Gharachedaghi wrote not long after the two became husband and wife. "He's Jewish, I'm Muslim. Let this be a lesson to many closed minded people, that love has no religion, it has no race, it has no limitations. Love always conquers!"

As previously reported, Shalom and GG got engaged on December 18 in New York City, where he asked for the brunette beauty’s hand in marriage with a billboard in Times Square.

"In the middle of Times Square... he asked... and I said... HELL YESSSSS!" Gharachedaghi wrote alongside an Instagram pic — which has also been deleted — of her stunning diamond ring. "So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310."

