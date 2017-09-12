Sharon Osbourne is backtracking after calling Kim Kardashian a “ho” and saying the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t a feminist.



“It’s so ridiculous how these things happen… I was doing this interview, and … (the reporter) said to me ‘have you heard that Kim Kardashian has come out as a feminist’ … and of course I commented,” Osbourne, 64, explained on The Talk’s Monday, September 11 episode. "She asked my opinion and I gave it. It wasn’t rude, it wasn’t … whatever (Kim) does, it’s showing her body. Which shows that she’s a strong grounded woman and she’s not ashamed of her body, she wants to show it, which is her business … people have been doing that since day one … it doesn’t make you a feminist."

The British TV personality added: "It got misquoted, when it came out, my response, and Kim came back and said ‘I never said I was a feminist … you’re responding to something I never said.’”

Osbourne’s cohost Julie Chen chimed in, saying that Osborne was “set up to make a comment on something that wasn’t real.”

As previously reported, Osbourne spoke about Kardashian in an interview with The Telegraph, published on September 2. "Kim says she's doing everything in the name of feminism, but that's not feminism!” Osbourne said at the time. "Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress.”

"God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho,” Osbourne allegedly continued. "And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

Days later, Kardashian defended herself against Osbourne’s comments in an interview with E! News. "First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, 'I post nude photos in the name of feminism.' Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,” the Selfish author, 36, explained on September 8. "I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I've lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful."

Kardashian added: "But I've never been like the 'free the nipple' kind of girl so...if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid."

