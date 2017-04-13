Sienna Miller Reacts to Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

Shut it down! Sienna Miller reacted to rumors that she has a flirtation going with recently single Brad Pitt, telling Page Six on Tuesday, April 11, that there's no truth behind the chatter.

"I'm not going to even dignify it with a response," she said at a Cinema Society screening of her new movie, The Lost City of Z, for which Pitt served as a producer. "It's predictable and silly."

Page Six reported earlier in the week that Miller, 35, and Pitt, 53, were spotted doing some "serious flirting" while out to dinner with friends at a restaurant near the ArcLight movie theater in L.A. A source claimed to the outlet that they were "heavily enjoying each other's company."

The British Live by Night actress was most recently linked to her Foxcatcher director Bennett Miller. They started dating last year after her 2015 breakup with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge, with whom she shares daughter Marlowe, 4.

Pitt, of course, split from wife Angelina Jolie in September. Though he kept a low profile in the months immediately following their divorce announcement, he recently started popping up on red carpets again. In January, he made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes. And earlier this month, he attended the Lost City of Z premiere in Hollywood.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!