Spice Girl and architect on ABC’s Boy Band Emma Bunton tells Us what we really, really wanna know.



1. My other half, [fiancé] Jade Jones, was in a band called Damage, which is my favorite. But I also think Harry Styles is pretty cool.



2. My favorite Spice Girls memory was the Olympics [in 2012]. It felt really special representing our country.

3. My boys [Beau, 10, and Tate, 6] are big fans of Spice World, the movie.

4. My favorite thing about being a mom is seeing their characters develop. They’re both so different.

5. At the moment, I’m watching Descendants 2 on Disney over and over. I know all the songs and dance moves.

6. I can tap and say the alphabet backward.

7. I don’t get sick of Spice Girls songs. If I hear one at a wedding, I’m always up dancing. I love “2 Become 1” and “Say You’ll Be There.”

8. I kept my Spice Girls dresses and the big shoes. My friends ask to try them on.

9. My wardrobe staples are a little black dress, skinny jeans and a great leather jacket.

10. My guilty pleasure is definitely dark chocolate.

11. Someone has a tattoo of my signature, and I’ve also seen a tattoo of my portrait. I’m not sure it looks like me.

12. Growing up, I had posters of Jason Priestley and a band called Bros.

13. I had a moment with Rihanna. She’s a fan, and I’m a fan of hers. The annoying thing was I didn’t have my phone: I wanted a selfie!

14. I’ve fallen over quite a lot of times. I fell in Vegas on the reunion tour and had to hobble around until the end. I ended up in the hospital.

15. My biggest pet peeves are early mornings and people who take off slow at traffic lights. Drives me insane.

16. My go-to workout is high-intensity interval training. Fast and furious. I quite like squats and burpees.

17. Today I’d be Mommy Spice, because I’ve got my boys and my priorities have changed. But I’d also like to be Sassy Spice. That’d be fun!

18. I was addicted to Big Little Lies and now I need more.

19. I love Italy purely for the food! It’s also beautiful.

20. Jade is my best friend. He’s my rock. We’re a team.

21. My go-to karaoke would have to be a Beyoncé song.

22. I don’t eat pasta too much, but my last meal would be ravioli with ricotta and spinach.

23. I get starstruck. When we met Stevie Wonder, I had to stand outside and the girls were dragging me. I was like, “I can’t do it!”

24. I have a phobia of big boats or buildings when they’re close. I can’t look at an airplane if it’s in front of me.

25. My best personality trait is that I’m very, very loyal. My least favorite is that I’m very indecisive.

Boy Band airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m.



