The new prince or princess is here! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have welcomed their second child, the palace confirms.

“The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy child Thursday the 31st August 2017 at 11:24 a.m. At Danderyd Hospital,” the statement read. “Both mother and child are in good health.” The baby’s name and gender are still being kept under wraps.

The couple officially announced the pregnancy in a statement on Facebook in March. “We are pleased to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling of Prince Alexander,” the translated post read. “We look forward to welcoming a new member of our family.”



Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Carl Philip, 38, and Sofia, 32, who married in a lavish ceremony in Stockholm in June 2015, are also parents of 16-month-old son, Prince Alexander.

The former model has said that motherhood is incredible. “Being a mother is amazing. It changes your whole life,” she told Sweden’s Svenskdam magazine last month. Carl added that “the first time does take some adjustment, but it’s still absolutely amazing and wonderful.”

Sofia revealed that Alexander is "very sweet and well-behaved” and that his personality is a “mixture” of both her and her husband.

The little prince and the new baby will have another new cousin soon, too. Carl Philip’s sister Princess Madeleine announced last week that she’s pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Chris O’Neill. They are already parents of Princess Leonore, 3 and Prince Nicolas, 2.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.