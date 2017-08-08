Tamra Judge’s Daughter Sidney: ‘She Was No Mother to Me'

Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

Tamra Judge’s daughter Sidney is telling her side of the story. Following the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s recent claims that her estranged relationship with her daughter was beginning to mend, the 18-year-old penned a lengthy Facebook post to contradict many of Judge’s allegations about their relationship.

"I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publicly [sic] as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” Sidney wrote on Monday, August 7, explaining that she moved out of her mother’s house not because she took her father Simon Barney's side in his 2011 split from Judge, but because of the "living conditions" at Judge’s home and "the way she treated me and still treats me today.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I actually chose my mothers side when my parents separated,” Sidney continued. "This was due to the fact that my mother, the true parent alienator, would constantly talk negatively about my father in front of me and my siblings, putting us kids in the middle of my parents arguments. She even called us Simon or 'mini Simon' when we did something bad or told us that we were 'acting like your father’.” Judge and Barney are also parents of son Spencer and daughter Sophia.

Sidney added: "This parent alienation caused me to resent my father and take her side. However as I got older I realized what she was doing along with other things that were toxic."

Sidney went on to detail Judge’s alleged behavior that drove her our of the home. "The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive,” she wrote. "She was no mother to me. This was an unhealthy environment for all of us kids and unfortunately I was the only one to recognize this and take steps to get out of that toxic environment.”

In the post, Sidney alleged that she has unsuccessfully tried to communicate her concerns to Judge. "I have explained this to her numerous times in court, in therapy, and when we would meet up that the ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house,” she wrote. “Like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few."

Judge’s estranged daughter also feels that her mother is benefitting from their troubled relationship. "My mom has been portraying the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex husband when in actuality she is the sole reason why I do not want her in my life and will not have a relationship with her,” she wrote. "Instead of playing the innocent erased mother character, she could’ve been trying to actually fix our relationship and change her ways. However the character keeps her relevant, and is her only storyline. Why would she actually try to get me back? Without the estrangements she is no longer pitied and talked about and her fame and fortune go down the tubes."

The reality star responded to the post after a fan brought it to her attention on Twitter. "Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her paid for her very expensive college,” Judge wrote on Monday. "I'm good when it works for her and her dad."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!