United front. Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa attended the Daytime Emmys together on Sunday, April 30, following their split.

The exes were all smiles on the red carpet at the Pasadena Convention Center in California. They walked together and posed for photos arm-in-arm.

Late last year, the pair — who share daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 20 months — announced that they were ending their seven-year marriage. The news came months after an alleged altercation at their home in Orange County in May 2016.

As Us Weekly previously reported, both reality stars have since dated other people. Tarek dated one of their former nannies, 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, and Christina, 33, briefly dated their family contractor Gary Anderson.

Despite the breakup, Tarek and Christina have continued to work on their HGTV show. The show was recently picked up for an eighth season.

"We’ll be together for the rest of our lives because we have kids. We need to get along for the kids and for our sanity," Tarek exclusively told Us in March. "There haven’t been fights. We have fifty-fifty custody now. She’s a great mom and I like to think I’m a great dad. Sometimes she or I will say, 'I need them for an extra day or two.' We’re both flexible."

Season 8 of Flip or Flop is set to debut on HGTV in December 2017.

