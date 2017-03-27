Video of Beyoncé Facetiming Ebony Banks at MD Anderson who has a rare cancer. #ebobmeetsbeyonce pic.twitter.com/kOqqMIymFN — BeyonceFukdMe (@BeyonceFukdMe) March 23, 2017

The teenage cancer patient whose dream came true when Beyonce FaceTimed her, has died.

Ebony Banks lost her battle with the disease on Sunday, March 26, only four days after she got to speak with her idol over video chat.

Candlelight vigils for the Houston-based student took place as Alief Hastings High School confirmed the sad news via Twitter.

Banks, who went by Ebob, had spent most of her senior year in hospital after being diagnosed with a rare form of stage lV cancer.

Her biggest wish was to meet Beyonce, and thanks to her classmates and family’s social media campaign, it happened before she passed away.

"Beyoncé is one of her idols," Karina Gutierrez, a sophomore at Banks’ school told ABC13 at the time. "She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé's attention."

It worked because Banks got to speak with the Grammy winning star, from her hospital bed via FaceTime.

A clip of their meeting was shared online and Beyonce was waving and telling the high school student, “I love you.”

On March 16, Banks' high school district held a special early graduation ceremony for the teen at MD Anderson Hospital, where she was being treated.

Her hope had been to attend college, where wanted study to become a pediatric nurse to help others battling cancer.

