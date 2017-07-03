In loving memory. Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra took to Twitter to pay tribute to YouTuber Stevie Ryan, who died by suicide at age 33 on Saturday, July 1.

"I'm so sad to hear about @StevieRyan," Baltierra, 25, wrote on Monday, July 3, after the news of Ryan's death broke. "I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell #RIP."

Catelynn Lowell retweeted her husband's post, adding, "So sad… #pleasegethelp #seekoutsomeone." (Baltierra and Lowell, 25, married in August 2015 and share daughters Carly, 8, and Novalee, 2. Lowell battled postpartum depression after Novalee's birth, as documented on Teen Mom OG.)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As Us Weekly previously reported, Ryan's death was ruled a suicide by hanging. She was best known for her popular YouTube video series Little Loca, and also starred in several TV shows, including VH1's Stevie TV and E!'s Sex With Brody.



The online personality feuded with several Teen Mom stars on Twitter through the years. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans also paid tribute to the late actress on Monday, tweeting, "I know we pretty much hated each other but I'm sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl. #RIP @StevieRyan."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!