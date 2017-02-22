One of the Indiana teens who was murdered last week secretly recorded video footage that potentially reveals the suspected killer’s voice.

Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, were dropped off to go hiking near the Delphi Historic Trail on February 13. The eighth graders were reported missing when they failed to meet family members to be picked up, and their bodies were found the following day in the woods about three-quarters of a mile from where they began their hike. They were identified via an autopsy.

Courtesy Indiana State Police

According to ABC News, police released new evidence on Wednesday, February 22: a three-word audio clip taken from the video found on German’s phone. A deep voice can be heard saying, “Down the hill.” Investigators believe the video was recorded as the crime was about to occur. The rest of the video is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

“Libby had the presence of mind to turn on her video camera,” Indiana State Police spokesman Capt. David Bursten told reporters. “There’s no doubt in our minds that that young lady is a hero.”

Courtesy Indiana State Police

Authorities hope someone in the small community of only 3,000 people might be able to identify the suspect based on his voice. “There’s enough there that somebody could recognize this person’s voice,” Bursten added. “You may tell us who the right person was."

Courtesy Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police previously released a photograph of a suspect on Sunday, February 16. It showed a man in a blue jacket, hoodie and blue jeans who was hiking on the trail around the time of the girls' disappearance.

At this point, it’s unclear whether German and Williams were specifically targeted or if it was a chance encounter on the trails that led to the double homicide. Their cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!