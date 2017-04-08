A big family get-together! Teresa Giudice celebrated her daughter Gia's confirmation with a huge party on Friday, April 7.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star threw the fete at Fresco, an Italian restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey, and she and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga shared several pics from the celebration on social media.

"My beautiful daughter @_giagiudice on her Confirmation," the mother of four captioned an Instagram pic that showed her wearing a strapless dress as she posed with her 16-year-old. "God Bless & I Love You."

It was no doubt a bittersweet time for Giudice, whose husband, Joe Giudice, missed Gia's special day. He remains locked up in a New Jersey prison, where he is serving time for fraud (the reality star served her own jail time for fraud and was released in December 2015).

Also poignant is the fact that Giudice's mom, Antonia Gorga, died just last month at the age of 66. "This is a very hard time for Teresa," a source told Us Weekly at the end of March. "She was very close with her mother."

In pics from Friday night's party, Gia celebrated with fireworks and a cake made by Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro. She also offered up her best pout in a selfie with Aunt Melissa.

Gorga also shared a video in which she danced with Gia's sister Milania, 11, and another clip that showed her 6-year-old son, Joey — whose father is Giudice's brother Joe Gorga — breakdancing.

Giudice recently spent time in Boca Raton, Florida, filming scenes for the new season of Real Housewives and showed off her killer bikini body.

Giudice previously opened up about getting into shape during the 11 months she spent in prison. Since her release, she's continued to practice yoga and even completed her teaching certification. "I've been working on a lot of unique poses that really make my mind and body feel great," she told Us Weekly in October. "That's what it's all about."

