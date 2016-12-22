A hard time. Teresa Giudice is planning her first Christmas without her husband, Joe, who is nine months into his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

To get through the holidays without her partner of 17 years, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, will lean on family. "Teresa is spending Christmas Eve with the Gorgas," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga. The next day, adds the insider, she'll celebrate with the Giudice clan.



Last year's holiday was a happier occasion. On December 23, 2015, Teresa was released from prison in Danbury, Connecticut, after serving 11 months on similar charges. Though she had to remain on house arrest through February 2015, the reality star was granted permission to reunite with her family for a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner at the Gorgas' Montville, New Jersey, mansion.



Now, the mom of Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana is putting on a brave face for her girls. "If Teresa is sad, she's not showing it," the pall tells Us. "She always talks about how she misses Joe, but never lets her kids or any of her friends see it."

The Turning The Tables author keeps in constant contact with her husband, 44. "Teresa emails Joe all the time," says the source, adding that she visits him once a week. Every other week, she brings Gia, 15, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 10, and Audriana, 7, with her to New Jersey's Fort Dix penitentiary. Though the girls "miss Joe," the pal assures that "Teresa keeps them busy."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



