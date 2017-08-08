A revenge beard? Bachelorette castoff Eric Bigger revealed a new look on the season finale of the ABC reality show and Twitter gave it two thumbs up.

Bigger, who was eliminated by Rachel Lindsay ahead of the final rose ceremony on Monday, August 7, came out onto the stage during the live finale for a final meeting with Lindsay, and the Bachelor Nation gasped in unison over his new beard.

“A beard can do wonders on a man,” one fan tweeted.

“Eric would have won if he had the beard the whole time,” another commented.

But it wasn’t just the way he looked, it was also the caring way he spoke to the woman who broke his heart.

“How is your heart?” Bigger asked Lindsay, who told him she loved him before sending him on his way.

“I’m good,” she replied.

“Are you happy?” he asked.

“I’m very happy,” Lindsay responded, asking how he was doing.

“I’m phenomenal,” he said with a smile.

“You look sharp,” host Chris Harrison commented.

In that always-awkward post-castoff conversation, Lindsay tried to explain why she let Bigger walk out of her life. “The progression of us was so good,” she said of their relationship. “We were moving there. In a different setting it may have worked, if we had more time with no distractions.”

Bigger, who admitted he’s never been in love before, said that before he joined the show, “I was a boy and became a man because I felt love … thanks to you.”

That sound you heard was hearts melting.

Here’s how Twitter reacted, and check back later to see who Lindsay chose to give her final rose to.

Ooooh Eric look gwood with that beard #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/n1yYyaRFpY — Jo (@jobengal_) August 8, 2017

A beard can do wonders on a man #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/EgSNRerZwj — Jayda Lauryn 🌻 (@geekly_sneaks) August 8, 2017

