Nope, not one! Corinne Olympios doesn't regret anything she did on The Bachelor. The season 21 villain told some of Ellen DeGeneres’ staffers after her interview on the talk show on Wednesday, February 1, that everything was in “good ol’ fun.” According to Olympios, she was just doing her.

"I was getting a lot of attention from Nick,” the 25-year-old explained of how she became the villain. “I was kind of, like, doing me and the girls were kind of getting really mad and started to ignore me, I was like, ‘What am I doing?' Because I didn't do anything to anyone," she explained. "I had my time, you had your time, what's the problem? He's going to pick who he wants to pick. If you're being yourself in your time, you're being yourself in your time, just like I am. I didn't understand why everyone was getting all worried and upset about me."

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

As for when she asked bachelor Nick Viall to lick whip cream off her chest, or that time when she, ahem!, straddled the 36-year-old in the bounce house, Olympios says she wouldn’t have done anything different.

"The bounce house, it was just good ol' fun. We were just bouncing around in the bounce house and making out. I mean, everybody makes out with Nick," she said, before explaining that the whip cream “was supposed to be something silly, sexy, funny for me and Nick to enjoy.”

That said, Olympios will admit that “watching it back, it [went] not the way I wanted it to go really.”

"But you know what?,” she concluded. “I’m only human, it happens.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!



