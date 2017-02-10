The future is now. The 10th anniversary iPhone 8 might cost upwards of $1,000 and include eye-scanning technology, according to reports released on Friday, February 10.



According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 3-D touch sensors would allow the phones to have “some form of facial-gesture recognition” as an added security measure.

The newest model would include several other unprecedented features that would possibly justify the hefty price tag, Fast Company reports, including a memory upgrade, a new OLED display that stretches across the entire front of the phone, and wireless charging capabilities.



Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Additionally, the iPhone is expected to roll out in three different iterations — the new iPhone 8 model with the OLED technology (which is said to be better for human eyes) and two iterative improvements to the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.



The new version will feature upgraded hardware too, including sides made of stainless steel and a back made of glass, and a larger screen (5.8 inches as compared to the 4.7 inches of the iPhone 7 or the 5.5 inches of the iPhone 7 Plus.)



Fans of the much-beloved Apple iPhone had mixed reactions to the new version’s rumored price tag.

debating if i should wait for the iphone8 or just get the 7? 🤔 — Saige Embley (@EmbleySaige) February 10, 2017

iPhone 8 wireless charging yeah boi — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) February 10, 2017

Carrying a iPad everywhere I go cause my phones broken... People lookin at me like I got that new iPhone 8 — Pape (@PapetheGreat) February 10, 2017

I don't know about you guys but I am actually excited for this year's smartphones. Between the S8, LG G6, HTC U and the iPhone 8 it's all 💪🏼 — Danny Winget (@superscientific) February 7, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



