The future is now. The 10th anniversary iPhone 8 might cost upwards of $1,000 and include eye-scanning technology, according to reports released on Friday, February 10.

According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 3-D touch sensors would allow the phones to have “some form of facial-gesture recognition” as an added security measure.

The newest model would include several other unprecedented features that would possibly justify the hefty price tag, Fast Company reports, including a memory upgrade, a new OLED display that stretches across the entire front of the phone, and wireless charging capabilities.

Additionally, the iPhone is expected to roll out in three different iterations — the new iPhone 8 model with the OLED technology (which is said to be better for human eyes) and two iterative improvements to the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The new version will feature upgraded hardware too, including sides made of stainless steel and a back made of glass, and a larger screen (5.8 inches as compared to the 4.7 inches of the iPhone 7 or the 5.5 inches of the iPhone 7 Plus.)

Fans of the much-beloved Apple iPhone had mixed reactions to the new version’s rumored price tag.

