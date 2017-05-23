Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement on Tuesday, May 23, expressing her sympathy for the victims of the Manchester, England, terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.



“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” the statement read. "I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured."

Her Majesty, 91, went on to praise the people of Manchester for coming together to offer their support. "I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care,” the statement continued. "And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.”

Pope Francis also offered his prayers for the victims of the “barbaric” attack, the Associated Press reports. He said he was “mindful in a particular way” of the children and young people who were killed. He prayed for “God’s blessings of peace, healing and strength” for Great Britain and expressed “heartfelt solidarity with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Additionally, President Donald Trump addressed the suicide bomb attack while speaking in Bethlehem, Israel. “I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed, and to the families — so many families — of the victims,” he said. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term."

As previously reported, at least 22 people were killed and at least 59 injured after a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena. Police later confirmed that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack, and ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident, but provided no evidence.

Grande’s rep confirmed to Billboard that the pop star is “okay” after the tragic incident. The 23-year-old singer later tweeted that she was “broken,” adding, “from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

