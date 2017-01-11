Kim Kardashian’s new Instagram family pics are part of a new photo series by husband Kanye West’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



“Kim is obsessed,” the insider tells Us. “She loves the way they look.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, made her return to social media on Tuesday, January 3. Since then, she has posted several Instagram snaps featuring herself, West, 39, and their two children, North, 3, and Saint, 13 months. All of the photos share the same faded filter.



Most recently, on Wednesday, January 11, Kardashian shared a shot of her hip-hop-star hubby examining her legendary derriere. “He always has my back 😜,” she captioned the photo.



On Tuesday, she uploaded a picture of West and Saint hanging out on the couch, writing, “My boys,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Prior to that, she shared a Friday, January 6, Instagram pic of the “Good Life” rapper standing in the kitchen, digging into what looks like a bowl of soup. The Selfish author has also uploaded several snaps of herself and her kids spending time together.



In most of the pics, the famous family appears to be hanging out in uncharacteristically simple settings, such as large empty rooms with minimal furniture. Many social-media users have accused Kardashian and West of trying to look “poor.”



"Does anyone else think she's trying to redeem herself?" one user commented on a photo of West holding Saint. "Spends years flaunting herself and her wealth but all of a sudden it looks like she's living in a shack and it's all about kids. Trying too hard to make people think she's living a simpler life."



Kardashian previously took a three-month hiatus from all social-media platforms after being tied up, gagged and robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. The reality-TV queen’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian revealed that the experience forced Kim to “redefine her priorities.”



“Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now,” the Revenge Body host wrote on her app on January 3. “So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.”



